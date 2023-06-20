Florida football recruiting: Five-star EDGE Jamonta Waller commits as Gators continue recent hot streak

Five-star edge Jamonta Waller dedicated to Florida on Monday, turning into the most recent in a barrage of 8 pledges in 72 hours for Billy Napier and his workforce. Waller’s dedication strikes the Gators as much as No. 3 within the 247Sports 2024 staff scores. Florida entered closing weekend at No. 22.

In addition to Waller, Florida has secured the dedication of three-star offensive lineman Mike Williams, offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin, four-star tight finish Amir Jackson, four-star defensive lineman Amaris Willaims, four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson, four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles and defensive lineman Michai Boireau within the closing 3 days.

- Advertisement -

Waller, the No. 28 participant within the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Picayune, Mississippi picked the Gators over Auburn, Penn State, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss amongst others. Waller ranks as the No. 5 edge rusher and the top-ranked prospect from the state of Mississippi. He took his reputable seek advice from to Florida this previous weekend.

“It’s going to be a very special class,” Waller told 247Sports after committing. “Guys steady rolling in and I think once they see me come in this is going to be a game-changer and I’m going to bring more dudes and get The Swamp back to where it used to be.”

247Sports nationwide recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna compares Waller to Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Brandon Graham in his scouting record.

‘Exhibits exceptional knee bend and hip flexibility off the threshold. Demonstrates an explosive first step off the road of scrimmage along with superb play velocity and pace in his cross rush. Shows the facility to win with quick space quickness, suddenness, and gear. Pro-active mover that performs with little or no wasted movement. Every step has a function. Thick body and explosive arms permit him the facility to seal the threshold. Flashes energetic run and chase talent, plus the facility to make performs down the road of scrimmage. Possesses the athletic talent and suddenness to drop in protection situationally. High motor participant that may affect the sport with velocity, energy, and athleticism off the threshold.’

- Advertisement -

Florida has greater than recovered after from the lacking out on a couple of prized recruits. Last week 2025 quarterback Austin Simmons reclassified to sign up at Ole Miss for the 2023 season and Chauncey Bowens flipped to Georgia.