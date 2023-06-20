Dozens of Pride flags vandalized at Stonewall monument in NYC, 3rd time this month: Police

Dozens of Pride flags had been vandalized on Sunday at the Stonewall Monument National Park in New York City, consistent with the New York Police Department.

Police found out 33 Pride flags damaged and at the flooring after they arrived at the scene, government mentioned, in the most recent incident this month of flags at the Greenwich Village web site being vandalized.

The NYPD mentioned 3 males had been strolling previous the monument on June 10, and allegedly broke a couple of Pride flags that had been at the fence.

In some other incident, police discovered a couple of damaged Pride flags on June 15 at Stonewall Monument National Park, consistent with the NYPD.

No arrests were made in any of the 3 incidents, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is recently investigating.

The Stonewall National Monument did not straight away reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

The New York Police Department launched this symbol of 3 males they’re in search of once they broke a couple of LGBTQIA+ Pride flags that had been displayed on a fence at the Stonewall National Monument in New York on June 10, 2023. NYPD

Threats of violence in opposition to the LGBTQIA+ group are on the upward push and intensifying, consistent with a May 2023 briefing by way of the Department of Homeland Security.

Domestic violence extremists and those that devote hate crimes have larger threats of violence in opposition to the LGBTQIA+ group inside the ultimate yr, the DHS report mentioned.

“These problems come with movements connected to drag-themed occasions, gender-affirming care and LGBTQIA+ curricula in colleges,” DHS said.

A New York City woman was arrested in February after she was seen on video allegedly setting fire to a gay pride flag outside a Manhattan restaurant.

Angelina Cando, 30, was charged with arson as a hate crime, criminal mischief as a hate crime and reckless endangerment as a hate crime, police said.

Cando was found mentally unfit for trial in May, after a brief appearance in court. She’s still being held at Riker’s women’s facility, court records show. It was unclear when her next court date is.

One out of 10 violent crimes in opposition to contributors of the LGBTQIA+ group is a hate crime, according to a 2022 study by way of the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are nine times more likely than those not in the community to be victims of hate crimes, according to the study.

Approximately 20% of all hate crimes reported throughout the country in 2021 were motivated by bias linked to sexual orientation and gender, according to DHS.

Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQIA+ civil rights organization, declared a state of emergency earlier this month for LGBTQIA+ people in the U.S.

The organization cited the record-breaking wave of legislation targeting the LGBTQIA+ community and an increasingly hostile environment.

“The multiplying threats going through tens of millions in our group don’t seem to be simply perceived — they’re actual, tangible and threatening,” Kelley Robinson, the president of HRC, said in a statement at the time.

ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Kiara Alfonseca, Aaron Katersky and Emily Shapiro contributed to this file.