In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, giving keep watch over over abortion to the states. Some conservative legislatures handed expenses years prematurely that might impose abortion bans if Roe had been overturned. Florida wasn’t amongst the ones previous states, however lawmakers acted after a leak of a draft model of the new abortion ruling, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in January 2022.