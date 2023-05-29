Flags placed on graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, a lot of volunteers collected to pay tribute to and honor veterans by means of hanging small American flags on 125,000 resting websites.

Many people, similar to Darren Spearman and his circle of relatives, sacrificed their time to show their appreciation against those that have served the rustic. Spearman emphasised that the once a year match is all about carrier, as veterans have given up such a lot for the country. “It’s truly an honor to come out and spend some time together as a family placing the flags”, he added.

Moreover, Spearman expressed his pleasure in that his youngsters are in a position to know the significance of Memorial Day. “People who gave their lives for our country- I think it’s great to just give them some recognition”, his son Noah stated.

The match additionally noticed the participation of a number of organizations together with Army firms, non-profit teams, and companies.