FIRST LOOK: Prime Video announces the premiere of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal in July 2023 : Bollywood News

For the first time everbringing in combination a brand new jodi is Bawaal that includes Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan in the lead. Directed by way of Nitesh Tiwarithe movie has so much of expectancies driving on it taking into account its group. Produced by way of Sajid Nadiadwalathe newest replace on the movie is that it’s slated to unencumber in July 2023 completely on Amazon Prime Video.

- Advertisement -

FIRST LOOK: Prime Video announces the premiere of Varun DhawanJanhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal in July 2023

Interestinglylast weekwe at Bollywood Hungama had reported that manufacturer Sajid Nadiadwala had offered the industrial entertainer to Amazon Prime Video. Confirming the similarAmazon Prime Video in affiliation with Nadiadwalas have launched the first glance of the movie together with the announcement that the movie will premiere in July 2023. The poster options Janhvi Kapoor in a standard avatar while Varun too turns out to were wearing a small-town boy glance with the caption that reads“Every Love Story has its own war”.

“Prime Video is absolutely delighted with the opportunity to take one of the country’s most renowned directorsNitesh Tiwari’s labor of love Bawaal to audiences in more than 200 countries territories with a worldwide launch,” mentioned Manish Menghanidirector of content material licensing at Prime VideoIndia. “This is the first film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to premiere directly on Prime Video globallywe thank Sajid for trusting us with this very special film. It is an extraordinary story with universal appealpowered by brilliant performances by Varun Janhvi. Set in the heartlof Indiathe gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in Indiabut all across the world. We cannot wait for Prime Video audiences to enjoy this beautiful film.”

- Advertisement -

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala mentioned”Bawaal is a very special film for meone of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun Janhvi giving their very bestin their first film together. I am very proud of itI am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies reaching audiences in more than 200 countries territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grworldwide premiere I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari added”Shot across three Indian locations five European countriesBawaal has a captivating storylinedramatic visuals absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun Janhvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India across borders. We have worked with immense passion commitment to bring this film to our audiences now we can’t wait to hear their reactions.”

Along with the first lookthe Amazon Prime Video post additionally published that the movie will probably be concurrently freeing in 200+international locations.

- Advertisement -

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala sells Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal to Amazon Prime; will premiere in October

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox place of job collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.