75 Karma Cheating Quotes to Help You Recover From Betrayal and Infidelity

Betrayal is among the worst issues in existence.

And the worst of the worst could also be infidelity and your spouse dishonest on you.

It could make you’re feeling like you need some more or less revenge, make it laborious to agree with the following individual that comes into your existence and research shows that it can can spark depressive symptoms and lower your self-esteem.

But individuals who behave that method will in time regularly reduce to rubble their very own existence probably the most. Karma will catch up to them by hook or by crook.

In nowadays’s post I’d like to percentage 75 of the most productive and maximum useful karma quotes for cheaters.

To let pass of the myth about revenge. To allow you to heal and transfer on.

To a brand new and happier bankruptcy of your existence.

And if you need much more undying inspiration that you’ll relate to however too can allow you to to transfer on then take a look at this post with quotes on betrayal and this one full of damaged agree with quotes.

Relatable Karma & Cheating Quotes

“Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. This is the law of the universe and spares none. Wrong done and injustice inflicted is paid back in the same coin. No one has escaped justice in the universe. It is only a matter of time.”

– Anil Sinha

“Every sin carries its own punishment.”

– American Proverb

“A man is born alone and dies alone, and he experiences the good and bad consequences of his karma alone.”

– Unknown

“The truly scary thing about undiscovered lies is that they have a greater capacity to diminish us than exposed ones. They erode our strength, our self-esteem, our very foundation.”

– Cheryl Hughes

“Nothing happens by chance. You create your own fate by your actions. That’s karma.”

– Unknown

“Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback.”

– Benjamin Bayani

“A strong woman doesn’t seek revenge. She moves on, and lets karma do the dirty work.”

– Unknown

“Once someone cheats in the relationship, there’s no reason to stay. If they truly loved you, they would’ve never cheated.”

– Anurag Prakash Ray

“Be with someone who won’t make poor excuses for their lack of effort.”

– Kristie May

“Betrayal was what I felt, my heart broken not just by a guy I was in love with, but also by, as I once believed, a true friend.”

– Unknown

“I know you’re hurt. I know you’re in pain. Giving karma time to do its work may be hard right now. But time will pass. It will get easier. And karma will most certainly do its work in one way or another.”

– Rip Miller

Helpful Cheating & Karma Quotes

“Don’t waste time on plotting for revenge. Know that the people who hurt you will in time come to face their own karma.”

– Eloise Green

“How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours.”

– Wayne Dyer

“The best revenge is always to just happily move on and let karma do the rest.”

– Unknown

“Sin makes its own hell, and goodness its own heaven.”

– Mary Baker Eddy

“I don’t have any reason to hate anybody; I believe in good karma and spreading good energy.”

– Unknown

“Karma is in life. You do the wrong things, you get the wrong things out of it.”

– Antonio Brown

“I would never disrespect any man, woman, chick or child out there. We’re all the same. What goes around comes around, and karma kicks us all in the butt in the end of the day.”

– Angie Stone

“Everyone suffers at least one bad betrayal in their lifetime. It’s what unites us. The trick is not to let it destroy your trust in others when that happens. Don’t let them take that from you.”

– Sherrilyn Kenyon

“Broken people lead to broken hearts. That’s why it’s so important to heal from one relationship before starting another.”

– Mandy Hale

“Karma is like a rubber band… You can only stretch it so far before it comes back and smacks you right in the face.”

– Unknown

“Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.”

– Deborah Reber

“But this was what happened when you didn’t want to visit and confront the past: the past starts visiting and confronting you.”

– Bret Easton Ellis

“Karma, simply put, is an action for an action, good or bad.”

– Stephen Richards

Deep Karma & Cheating Quotes

“Do not attempt to help those who have not asked for your help. Interfering with their own karma will result in a never-ending spiritual war from which you can only lose.”

– Robin Sacredfire

“Karma is the friend everyone wishes they had who could take care of all the dirty work so that you never had to deal with it.”

– Unknown

“I feel like I’m worried about my later years in life because I feel like I’m using up so much good karma right now. There’s going to be some sort of karmic backlash somewhere down the road.”

– Ed Helms

“I think in terms of the parents that I had, I sort of drew a bad hand, or bad karma; who knows? And I did have a family that was complicated, with some quite eccentric members. So there was a lot of grist there.”

– Kathryn Harrison

“No one can escape karma. Two events which may, at first, seem disconnected can be karmically connected. After all, karma works on a spiritual level which may manifest itself physically in a myriad of seemingly unrelated ways.”

– Charbel Tadros

“If you give the slightest pain to any living being, then in the form of pain, the pain-giving-karma will give you its ‘fruit’. So think before you hurt any living being.”

– Dada Bhagwan

“It is a rule of life that we eventually become victims of the evil we do to others.”

– Wayne Gerard Trotman

“It was not uncommon for the children to be told they were being treated this way because it was their bad karma and they must have hurt a child in a past life.”

– Mary Garden

“Before you act, you might have freedom, however after you act, the impact of that motion will apply you whether or not you need it to or now not. That is the regulation of karma.

– Paramahansa Yogananda

“When you truly understand karma, then you realize you are responsible for everything in your life.”

– Keanu Reeves

“You cannot do harm to someone because someone has done harm to you. You will pay just like they will.”

– Ericka Williams

“Cheating, no matter if it’s on a test in school or with your partner, may seem like an easy way to get what you want. But in the end and in real life, it tends to mostly lead to negative consequences.”

– Elaine Brookes

“He prepares evil for himself who plots mischief for others.”

– Latin Proverb

“My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground upon which I stand.”

– Thich Nhat Hanh

“Karma moves in two directions. If we act virtuously, the seed we plant will result in happiness. If we act non-virtuously, suffering results.”

– Sakyong Mipham

Powerful Karma Quotes About Cheaters

“Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

– Jessica Brody

“A cheater’s punishment is to live a life of mistrust because they constantly fear that the person they cheated with will also cheat on them; some call it poetic justice. But I call it karma.”

– Unknown

“A real man doesn’t have time to cheat because that man is too busy providing all of which a good woman deserves.”

– Ritu Ghatourey

“If you think it is okay to hurt me, you never had an idea that karma is my best friend, and it will never think twice to give you its sweetest revenge.”

– Unknown

“Men may not get all they pay for in this world, but they must certainly pay for all they get.”

– Frederick Douglas

“Starting to feel the effects of betraying me? Well, it’s actually you who betrayed and hurt yourself. It’s called karma.”

– Anna Willis

“You know that you have been stabbed when you feel the deep pain of betrayal.”

– Unknown

“People pay for what they do, and, still more, for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it simply: by the lives they lead.”

– James Baldwin

“To know the good from the bad, study a man or woman’s history of actions, not their record of intentions.”

– Suzy Kassem

“There’s a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”

– Sylvester Stallone

“That someone that hurt you will eventually screw up themselves, and if you’re lucky, God will let you watch.”

– John Anders

“Cheat on a good woman and karma makes sure you end up with the terrible person you deserve.”

– Jill Jones

“Cheating is the most disrespectful thing one human being can do to another. If you aren’t happy in a relationship, end it before starting another one.”

– Abhishek Tiwari

“Karma is like a boomerang, worse the karma, bigger the force.”

– Naresh Soni

“Sometimes you get what’s coming around. And sometimes you are what’s coming around.”

– Jim Butcher

“Don’t cheat if you don’t want to be cheated. A relationship is mutual. This is the golden rule for all great connections.”

– Israelmore Ayivor

“There is no such thing as an affair that doesn’t mean anything.”

– Amanda Robson

“No one escapes the universal law of karma. Do good, and good will come to you. Be kind and kindness will be your reward. Do evil things and your punishment will be repaid in kind.”

– Tom Wheeler

Short Betrayal & Karma Quotes

“People who create their own drama deserve their own karma.”

– Unknown

“Men are not punished for their sins, but by them.”

– Elbert Hubbard

“I hope karma slaps you in the face before I do.”

– Unknown

“If your actions were to boomerang back on you instantly, would you still act the same?”

– Alexandra Katehakis

“Dear karma, I trust you with my enemy’s fate. I will wait and watch right here while enjoying my life.”

– Unknown

“People who hurt you will eventually face their own karma. In time, it always happens in some way or other.”

– Stacy Sanchez

“Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care.”

– Unknown

“Like gravity, karma is so basic we often don’t even notice it.”

– Sakyong Mipham

“Little girls plot revenge. Smart women sit back and let karma do its job.”

– Unknown

“Behave terribly and sooner or later you get a taste of your own medicine.”

– Sarah Tilly

“Don’t fear God. Fear Karma. God forgives. Karma does not.”

– Unknown

“When karma lands, it lands hard.”

– Tom Fitton

“If someone betrays you once, it’s their fault. If they betray you twice, it’s your fault.”

– Eleanor Roosevelt

“Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn.”

– Unknown

– Nina Hagen

“The universe does not carry debts, it always returns back to you what you gave it.”

– Drishti Bablani

“I love how karma works. So smooth, slowly, but it works.”

– Unknown

“Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences.”

– Robert Louis Stevenson

“The best revenge is to move on, forget they even exist and let karma do its thing.”

– Jake Stevens

