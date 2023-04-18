First Look: 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The AT&T Byron Nelson is again for its 3rd 12 months at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Last 12 months’s match was once a powerful good fortune, however organizers aren’t content material to leisure on their laurels and glance to make it higher than ever.

“We’re building on the momentum of last year to make this bigger and better than ever,” Tournament Director John Drago instructed Local Profile. This 12 months’s match intention to just do that.

A rendering of ranch 17

“This is what we’re calling Ranch 17,” stated Drago. Ranch 17 is a nod to each Craig Ranch and the ranch Byron Nelson dreamed of shopping for when he retired at age 34. Ranch 17 is an enclosed stadium-like revel in at the route’s signature seventeenth hollow — considered one of our favourite holes to look at the match throughout final 12 months’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Local Profile attended an advance preview of the impending AT&T Byron Nelson and looked at the still-under-construction Ranch 17. “Golf is the only sport in which we have to build our stadiums before the tournaments and tear them down after,” stated Drago.

Yes, there are extra company suites, however there may be an upgraded ticketed phase known as extremely membership and a normal admission bleacher phase. According to Drago, it’ll be conceivable to suit 6,000 folks in Ranch 17, including, “The mix of these different sections will give this hole more energy.”

Of route, lovers can observe their favourite avid gamers and nonetheless watch them alongside the rope line.

“The great thing about this sport is that anyone can have a front-row seat,” stated Drago. “If you want to watch Jordan Spieth from ten feet away, you can.”

Photo: brian ashcraft | native profile

As it has performed for over fifty years, the AT&T Byron Nelson will get advantages the Momentous Institute and provides 100% of proceeds to psychological well being products and services, coaching and schooling. Momentous Institute was once based via Salesmanship Club of Dallas and has supported youngsters and households with psychological well being care products and services for over 100 years.

