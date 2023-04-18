James McAvoy to star in horror thriller film `Speak No Evil`







Hollywood star James McAvoy is all set to star in the approaching horror thriller film `Speak No Evil`. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the film is an legit remake of the Danish mental horror thriller `Gaesterne.` `Speak No Evil` is all set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2024.

The characteristic centres on a circle of relatives that takes a dream vacation to an idyllic nation area, handiest to have the holiday grow to be a mental nightmare, as in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter. The remake shall be helmed via filmmaker James Watkins, who can even write the film. He up to now helmed initiatives like `Eden Lake` and `The Woman in Black`, in addition to an episode of `Black Mirror`.

Christian Tafdrup directed the unique characteristic `Gaestrene`, which used to be nominated for 11 Danish Film Awards, the rustic`s identical to the Oscars, reported The Hollywood Reporter. McAvoy won a large number of appreciation for his efficiency as Professor Charles Xavier in 2011`s `X-Men: First Class` and its sequels. He additionally gave the impression in `It: Chapter Two`. On the small display, he not too long ago starred in HBO`s `His Dark Materials` and Netflix`s `Sandman`.

