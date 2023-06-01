Firefighters battle large fire at commercial building in Signal Hill, sending up plume of black smoke

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) — Firefighters on Thursday battled a large fire that broke out at a commercial building in the Signal Hill house, which despatched up a thick plume of black smoke that may be noticed for miles.

The fire used to be reported in a while after 5:30 a.m. on E. twenty eighth Street, south of the 405 Freeway, in step with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze used to be briefly upgraded to a second Alarm Fire, however firefighters in the end were given a maintain at the flames.

It’s unclear if any one used to be throughout the building or what brought about the fire.