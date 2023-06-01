Thursday, June 1, 2023
California

Firefighters battle large fire at commercial building in Signal Hill, sending up plume of black smoke

By accuratenewsinfo
Firefighters battle large fire at commercial building in Signal Hill, sending up plume of black smoke


ABC7.com workforce
Thursday, June 1, 2023 2:29PM

Firefighters battling large fire at Signal Hill commercial building

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) — Firefighters on Thursday battled a large fire that broke out at a commercial building in the Signal Hill house, which despatched up a thick plume of black smoke that may be noticed for miles.

The fire used to be reported in a while after 5:30 a.m. on E. twenty eighth Street, south of the 405 Freeway, in step with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze used to be briefly upgraded to a second Alarm Fire, however firefighters in the end were given a maintain at the flames.

It’s unclear if any one used to be throughout the building or what brought about the fire.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

