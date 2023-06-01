Texas girl’s killer arrested on new murder charges said he was “looking forward” to killing again, police say





A person named Raul Meza Jr., who had served jail time for killing eight-year-old Kendra Paige within the Eighties, has been arrested in reference to two different murders. Meza had run out of a number of towns and cities throughout Texas following his jail sentence however was arrested in May 2023. Police are reopening a number of chilly instances that may be connected to him. Meza, who’s 62 years previous, was arrested on Monday for the deaths of Jesse Fraga and Gloria Lofton. Meza confessed to Austin police that he killed Fraga and likewise implicated himself in Lofton’s 2019 murder. Lofton was strangled to loss of life. Meza is now dealing with capital murder charges.

Meza had pleaded to blame in 1982 to raping and murdering Kendra Paige, whose frame was discovered at the back of an Austin fundamental college. Meza had claimed to have modified upon his unencumber after serving 11 years of a 30-year sentence for the crime. At the time of Paige’s killing, Meza was on parole for robbing a comfort retailer and taking pictures a person, leaving him with everlasting accidents.

According to Austin Police Department detective Katie Conner, 8 to 10 chilly instances going again to 1996 are being investigated as perhaps attached to Meza, and the quantity may just upward thrust. Meza was discovered sporting a backpack containing zip ties, a flashlight, duct tape, and a .22 caliber pistol with additional rounds. “Meza said he was ready and prepared to kill again and looking forward to it,” said Austin Police Department detective Patrick Reed.

After being launched on parole in Paige’s killing, citizens of Texas towns huge and small protested when he moved there. He was pressured to transfer from El Paso, San Antonio, Wichita Falls, Mineral Wells, and Sweetwater. After shifting to rural Uvalde County, west of San Antonio, to reside together with his grandparents, he was jailed once more after his circle of relatives said he had verbally abused them. Austin’s assistant town supervisor, Bruce Mills, who was a police investigator on Paige’s case, said, “Somebody made a bad decision 41 years ago and let this guy for whatever reason manipulate the system, and justice was not served.”