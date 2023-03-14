Firefighter busted in drug sting | Houston, Texas crime

HOUSTON — A 31-year-old Houston Fire Department firefighter is going through critical drug fees after he was once stuck with counterfeit Adderall and Xanax, in keeping with government.

Edwin Balmore Gutierrez was once busted all over a joint buy-bust investigation performed through the Drug Enforcement Administration, Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office, officers stated.

He’s charged with ownership with the intent to ship greater than 400 grams of a managed substance in penalty team 1 and the producing and supply of a managed substance in penalty team 2 between 4 and 400 grams. Both fees are felonies.

According to government, the joint investigation printed that government knew the place the drugs had been being made and in addition knew the folks concerned. They stated meth and fentanyl had been being combined into drugs and being bought as Adderall.

“Fentanyl poses an extreme danger to the community. It’s, like, 200 times more potent than heroin — 175 people die of fentanyl poisoning every day in the United States. It’s, like, somebody (dying) every eight and a half minutes. Yeah, it’s laced with a lot of things people don’t know what’s in there. Really dangerous,” pass judgement on Lisa Porter stated at Gutierrez’s listening to.

Gutierrez was once recognized as a runner and investigators stated they watched him pick out up drugs and ship them to folks. They stated he bought the drugs to undercover DEA brokers a number of instances.

When he was once stuck, Gutierrez had 1,684 grams of pretend Adderall and 253 grams of Xanax, in keeping with government.

According to courtroom officers, Gutierrez has lived in the Houston space his complete lifestyles and has been hired as a firefighter and EMT through HFD for greater than 4 years. According to the bureaucracy he crammed out, he labored at Houston Fire Station 9. Before running with HFD, Gutierrez labored for every other non-public EMS provider for approximately 5 years, government stated.

He gave the impression in courtroom on Monday, the place a pass judgement on set his bond at $150,000 for one rate and $30,000 for the opposite rate. He made bail on Tuesday.

HFD remark

Fire Chief Sam Peña issued this remark:

“The alleged actions of this person are not indicative of the character and values of the nearly 4,000 employees in our department. These are serious charges and, if true, would result in termination of a firefighter.”