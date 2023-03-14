Date set for Markeith Loyd’s appeal before Florida Supreme Court

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court will listen oral arguments on May 2 as Markeith Loyd tries to appeal his conviction and loss of life penalty sentence after he used to be discovered accountable of murdering an Orlando police officer.

Loyd used to be sentenced to loss of life remaining yr for the homicide of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

- Advertisement -

Loyd’s legal professionals are calling for a brand new trial and a brand new penalty section listening to, accusing the courts of constructing a number of mistakes that had been unfavorable to Loyd’s protection, together with whether or not Loyd used to be competent to be sentenced.

Loyd’s intellectual fitness used to be referred to as into query throughout the trial and the penalty section, however the court docket dominated that Loyd used to be competent to be sentenced.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

- Advertisement -

“In its competency order, the court dismissed the defendant’s continual return to the topic of the handling of the crime scene in the (Sade Dixon) case, which he perceived as significant to the jury’s consideration of the Clayton case. The court’s view was that ‘he simply refuses to accept his guilt.’ This view is at odds with the defense experts’ explanation that “perseveration,” or returning regularly to a set thought, is a symptom of mental-health difficulties,” legal professionals wrote of their transient.

Loyd used to be first convicted of the 2016 homicide of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn kid in 2019. He used to be sentenced to 5 consecutive lifestyles phrases in jail if that’s the case.

Police stated Loyd used to be seeking to keep away from seize for Dixon’s loss of life when he encountered Lt. Debra Clayton at an Orlando Walmart. He shot her, then escaped seize for 9 days before he used to be in any case arrested.

- Advertisement -

Loyd used to be convicted of killing Clayton in 2021.

Get lately’s headlines in mins with Your Florida Daily: