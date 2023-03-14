FIFA: 2026 World Cup to have 4-team groups, 48 teams, 104 games

The expanded World Cup in North America simply were given much more supersized.

The expanded World Cup in North America were given much more supersized on Tuesday.

- Advertisement - The governing frame of football increased the size of the 2026 match for the second one time — six years after the primary — via approving a larger team level for the inaugural 48-team tournament.

By keeping teams of 4 groups as a substitute of transferring to 3, FIFA has created a 104-game agenda that can ultimate just about six weeks within the United States, Canada and Mexico. The ultimate is scheduled for July 19.

The 16 host towns — 11 within the United States, 3 in Mexico and two in Canada — now have 24 additional games to level on most sensible of the 80 they already had for the inaugural 48-team match.

- Advertisement - Adding about 1.5 million extra tickets will even additional gas FIFA’s expected record revenue of at least $11 billion thru 2026 from a match that can depend on the use of high-revenue NFL stadiums.

FIFA mentioned the verdict adopted a “thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience.”

The newest push via FIFA president Gianni Infantino for extra games and larger occasions in a congested calendar will most likely galvanize extra worry amongst stakeholders akin to home leagues and avid gamers’ union FIFPRO. They have lengthy felt remoted from talks on football’s long run.

- Advertisement - The six-week World Cup will get started three hundred and sixty five days after FIFA launches a 32-team Club World Cup, which is also staged in North America to take a look at match logistics. The Champions League in Europe additionally has a brand new layout with extra groups and games within the 2024-25 season.

The new World Cup layout will have 12 teams of 4 groups as a substitute of 16 teams of 3, the plan selected in 2017. Both choices have been to pass to a 32-team knockout spherical.

The layout promises each and every World Cup group will play no less than 3 times as a substitute of 2, including up to a stacked team level totaling 72 games earlier than arriving on the knockout rounds. The 4 semifinalists will play 8 suits, another than ultimate yr in Qatar.

The whole 2022 World Cup in Qatar amounted to 64 games within the 7th and ultimate version of the 32-team layout. The 1998 World Cup in France was once the primary with 32 groups.

Increasing the World Cup’s lineup was once first floated in 2015. It was once proposed then as some way to sweeten FIFA’s 200-plus member federations into accepting much-needed governance reforms within the wake of American and Swiss investigations of corruption.

After Infantino was once elected FIFA president to prevail Sepp Blatter, one in every of his first large strategic wins was once including 16 groups to the World Cup. Infantino persuaded FIFA colleagues {that a} 48-team match — with Africa and Asia getting extra of the additional puts than Europe — would gas passion and pressure construction in international locations that hardly or by no means certified to play at the greatest level.

That was once in spite of FIFA’s personal analysis in 2016 suggesting that the very best quality football was once completed via the 32-team layout.

In Qatar, the split-screen drama created via decisive team games performed concurrently helped persuade FIFA that four-team teams are higher.

There was once additionally worry that scheduling teams of 3 may lead to match-fixing in a last recreation between two groups who may each advance to the spherical of 32.

FIFA has now discovered an possibility it mentioned “mitigates the risk of collusion” and in addition presents itself extra games to promote.

The additional 24 games will have to pressure up the cost of sponsor offers and broadcasting offers now not but signed. However, some key broadcast markets are already signed, together with within the United States, (*48*) and the Middle East.

The 2026 World Cup was once already set to earn up to $3 billion in price ticket and hospitality gross sales for FIFA, and vastly build up the match attendance report. That report was once set within the United States in 1994 when 3.6 million spectators attended 52 games in a 24-team tournament.

One problem of the 48-team layout is the unbalanced nature of the 32 groups that can advance.

Eight of the 12 third-place groups will transfer on, developing uncertainty for some groups striking 1/3 in a bunch now not figuring out if they’ll advance till suits are finished days later.

FIFA additionally defined how groups will input the 2025 Club World Cup, together with continental champions in each and every season from 2021-24. That way Chelsea, Real Madrid, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Seattle Sounders already secured their puts.

Europe’s 12 entries will also be determined via a score machine in keeping with the similar four-year duration, with a cap of 2 groups in line with nation advancing with exemptions for continental champions.