No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors instructed a pass judgement on Tuesday that they are going to now not retry Harvey Weinstein, who used to be convicted of the rape and sexual assault of 1 lady, on counts involving two others that left jurors deadlocked.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson introduced the verdict to Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench at a listening to in downtown Los Angeles. The pass judgement on granted a protection movement to disregard the charges and stated Weinstein could be returned to New York, the place he used to be convicted in a equivalent case.

Weinstein lawyer Jacqueline Sparagna stated he maintains his innocence of the charges.

- Advertisement -

In December, Los Angeles jury convicted Weinstein, 70, of the rape and sexual assault of an Italian fashion and actor and he used to be sentenced to 16 years in jail. That’s along with the 23-year sentence he’s already serving in New York.

Jurors may just now not achieve unanimous verdicts on a rape rely and a sexual assault rely involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom — a documentary filmmaker and the spouse of California Gov. Gavin Newsom — and a sexual battery rely involving fashion Lauren Young.

Young testified at Weinstein’s New York trial as a supporting witness, however used to be now not a part of the charges there as she used to be in California. She stated at Tuesday’s listening to that she used to be “very disappointed” prosecutors would now not be transferring ahead with a retrial.

- Advertisement -

“For 10 years I have done everything possible to seek justice for what the defendant did to me,” Young stated, studying from ready remarks together with her lawyer Gloria Allred status at the back of her. “I have not achieved the justice that I had hoped to obtain.”

Ten of the 12 jurors agreed to convict Weinstein of the sexual battery price involving Young.

Thompson stated the trouble of getting hesitant witnesses corroborate Young’s tale used to be an element. He counseled Young for attesting “credibly and courageously,” and stated “we never wavered in our confidence in her.”

- Advertisement -

“It is a difficult decision,” Thompson stated. “We certainly did want to see justice for all the victims.”

He added that Weinstein would most probably most effective face an extra 12 months in jail if convicted on the sexual battery rely, and that further stretch used to be now not value some other trial.

The Associated Press does now not generally title individuals who say they’ve been sexually abused except they determine themselves publicly, as the ladies named right here have.

Siebel Newsom’s lawyer Elizabeth Fegan stated in a remark after the listening to that they recognize the prosecution’s determination to not retry the charges associated with her.

“The First Partner’s primary intention in coming forward was to ensure that Weinstein spends the rest of his life in prison,” Fegan said. She added that had “the court not handed down a fitting sentence, my client would have been ready to support the prosecutors if they opted to retry Weinstein, even considering the enormous emotional toll it would inflict on her.”

Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez learn a remark from Siebel Newsom on the listening to.

“The defense reopened and exacerbated my trauma,” the remark stated. “He tried to ruin my life and the lives of so many other women. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Sparagna stated on the listening to that the come across with Siebel Newsom used to be consensual, as his lawyers argued throughout the trial. Weinstein insisted at his sentencing that he had by no means met the lady he used to be convicted of raping. His legal professionals additionally stated the incident involving Young by no means came about.

After the listening to, Allred known some other consumer who Weinstein used to be charged with raping and sexually assaulting however declined to participate within the trial on the remaining second, resulting in the counts involving her being brushed aside.

The lady, Australian actor and fashion Kate Jaggard, stated in a remark that she used to be keen to go through cross-examination on the trial however may just now not seem to testify as a result of circumstance past her keep an eye on.

She stated she used to be “deeply disappointed” Lench would now not permit her and different ladies Weinstein used to be now not convicted of assaulting to offer sufferer have an effect on statements at his sentencing. But she stated “the conviction was a win for all sexual assault victims.”

Allred is interesting the pass judgement on’s determination to the California Supreme Court in hopes that such have an effect on statements can be allowed at equivalent sentencings.

Weinstein’s New York conviction is below enchantment and his lawyers plan to enchantment his California conviction.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton