Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane

YATES, N.Y. — A New York fertility doctor who was once accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a number of sufferers died over the weekend when the hand-built aircraft he was once in fell aside mid-flight and crashed, government stated.

Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was once a passenger in the experimental plane that went down Sunday in a pasture in Orleans County. The pilot, Earl Luce Jr., of Brockport, additionally was once killed, in step with the county sheriff.

The crash of the plane, known by means of the National Transportation Safety Board as a Wittman W-5 Buttercup aircraft, remained below investigation Tuesday.

Preliminary findings point out that “the wings of the aircraft became detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground in an orchard,” Sheriff Christopher Bourke said in a news release Monday. The fuselage continued west for another 1,000 to 1,500 yards before crashing.

Wortman was a well-known OB-GYN in western New York who was often the target of anti-abortion protesters. He was sued in 2021 by the daughter of one of his patients, who became pregnant in the 1980s. The lawsuit said the doctor secretly used his own sperm while telling the patient the donor had been a local medical student. It said the doctor kept the secret even after the daughter, his biological offspring, became his gynecology patient.

The daughter discovered that Wortman was the donor after DNA genealogy tests revealed she had at least nine half-siblings, her medical malpractice suit said. The civil lawsuit, which is pending in Monroe County Court, said follow-up DNA testing with Wortman’s daughter from his first marriage confirmed the genetic link.

Wortman didn’t remark on the time the lawsuit was once filed.