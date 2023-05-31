2023 Memorial Tournament predictions, expert picks, odds, field ranking, golf best bets

A event so widespread it had no use for designated standing gained simply that anyway this season as Muirfield Village Golf Club as soon as once more welcomes the sector’s best for the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Hosted via Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial has confirmed to be a breeding floor for leap forward victories, occupation moments and the entirety in between as gamers vie for a coveted handshake with the Golden Bear at the 72nd gap come Sunday.

World No. 2 Jon Rahm has been fortunate sufficient to shake the 18-time primary champion’s hand. A winner right here in 2020, Rahm’s victory used to be sandwiched via a couple courtesy of global No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, who used to be the beneficiary of a abnormal state of affairs in 2021 when Rahm needed to withdraw whilst retaining a six-stroke 54-hole lead because of a good COVID-19 check.

Rahm will glance to get again heading in the right direction after a disappointing PGA Championship as he eyes his 5th victory of the PGA Tour season. A win at Jack’s Place would pull along the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day as fresh gamers to perform this kind of feat.

While Rahm stays ever provide, he has relinquished his global No. 1 standing to Scottie Scheffler. The back-and-forth affair on the height of the golf global continues as summer time rolls on. Scheffler has been fantastic for the reason that fall, gathering 15 immediately top-12 finishes, notching two victories and posting ball-striking metrics by no means observed ahead of. Two wins nearly feels gentle given his statistical profile, however a commute to winner’s circle in Dublin, Ohio may just repair that actual fast.

Thomas, Spieth, Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young and Sungjae Im all glance to seize their first victories of the season. Still a number of the best on the planet, this team has been left with no trophy because of runs had via Rahm, Scheffler and Tony Finau.

2023 Memorial Tournament time table

Dates: June 1-4 | Location: Muirfield Village Golf Club — Dublin, Ohio

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,533 | Purse: $20 million

2023 Memorial Tournament field, odds

Odds by means of Caesars Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (6-1)

Jon Rahm (7-1): Rahm could have the victory overall over Scheffler's head, however the consistency facets with the Texan. The Spaniard is available in off a deficient get started on the PGA Championship and has just a pair of top-10 finishes in his ultimate seven begins. Granted, a kind of is his triumph on the Masters, however Rahm has significantly cooled since his torrid stretch across the New Year. After constantly gaining greater than 4 strokes in keeping with event at the vegetables, the Masters champion is suffering to seek out his shape with the putter in hand.

Patrick Cantlay (10-1): He has performed too smartly this season to be with no win, and if there used to be ever spot for him to wreck via, it's on the Memorial. Twice a winner, the 31-year-old has 3 further top-10 finishes in his ultimate six showings right here. He arrives using 9 immediately top-21 finishes together with a T9 on the PGA Championship. After getting off to a sluggish get started at Oak Hill, Cantlay clawed again with an admirable efficiency tee to inexperienced. Over the ultimate six months, Cantlay ranks 2d most effective to Scheffler in strokes received tee to inexperienced.

Xander Schauffele (12-1): Similar to his just right good friend Cantlay, Schauffele is taking part in an unbelievable statistical season with out bearing any fruit. Since taking flight from the season opener, Schauffele has 10 top-20 finishes in 12 begins together with 4 height fives in his ultimate six. He exams in in the back of most effective Scheffler and Rahm in overall strokes received for the reason that starting of the brand new yr courtesy of robust efforts along with his scoring golf equipment and his putter. Muirfield Village has been type to him up to now as he has 5 immediately top-20 effects.

Rory McIlroy (14-1): Who is aware of what to anticipate from McIlroy this week? He captured but every other top-10 end in a big championship at Oak Hill and did so along with his C-game. He is recently going via essentially the most erroneous using season of his occupation, and that does not bode smartly for his potentialities round Muirfield. The subject of reality is that McIlroy hasn't performed a ton of golf this yr — over the past two months, he most effective has 10 rounds beneath his belt. Luckily, this has traditionally been a good spot for him with seven top-20 finishes in 11 appearances.

Who is aware of what to anticipate from McIlroy this week? He captured but every other top-10 end in a big championship at Oak Hill and did so along with his C-game. He is recently going via essentially the most erroneous using season of his occupation, and that does not bode smartly for his potentialities round Muirfield. The subject of reality is that McIlroy hasn’t performed a ton of golf this yr — over the past two months, he most effective has 10 rounds beneath his belt. Luckily, this has traditionally been a good spot for him with seven top-20 finishes in 11 appearances. Viktor Hovland (18-1)

Collin Morikawa (22-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (25-1)

Jason Day (28-1)

Justin Thomas (30-1): He has performed the entirety however win round those portions. Thomas fell to Morikawa in a playoff on the 2020 Workday Charity Open and has 3 different top-20 finishes in his ultimate six showings at Muirfield Village. Like many others, it's been a quite atypical season for the two-time PGA champ. He ranks eleventh in strokes received tee to inexperienced over the past six months, buoyed no longer via his iron play however his around-the-green presence. The putter could be appearing indicators of existence, however the means numbers will want to beef up if he's to go into the winner's circle.

2023 Memorial Tournament expert choices

Odds by means of Caesars Sportsbook

