FedEx driver saves FL woman’s life • Great white caught off Florida coast • FL man slaps woman with pizza

A FedEx driver is being hailed as a hero after finding an unconscious woman in a field. Sharon Collar, a High Springs resident, met with Yeisel Rivera to show her gratitude for helping her a few weeks earlier. Collar had passed out on her property when Rivera, who had just arrived to make a delivery, noticed her lying on the ground. Rivera ran to ask if she needed help and stayed with her until her family arrived. In other news, an armed suspect in a devil mask was tackled by security when trying to enter a Florida strip club. A family on a fishing trip caught a great white shark, and charges were dropped against a teen homicide suspect in the Jones High School shooting. A Florida police officer was hit by a stolen car in a video that went viral. Lastly, a man was arrested for battery after allegedly slapping a woman with a slice of pizza during an argument in Marion County.