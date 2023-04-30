In MarchRani Mukerji used to be observed at the giant display screen within the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norwayeven gained some extremely sure comments for her efficiency. While the actress continues to be playing the luck of the filmwe listen that Rani has already moved on to her next venture. If that we listen is truethen it seems that Rani Mukerji has locked her next movie which is able to be directed by good friend Vaibhavi Merchant.

Rani Mukerji locks her next movie; venture to be directed by Vaibhavi Merchant?

“YesRani Mukerji has decided on her next venture. It will be a small budget film produced by Yash Raj Films itself. Interestinglythe venture will be directed by Rani’s good friend Vaibhavi Merchant,” finds a well-placed business supply to Bollywood Hungama. Ask for main points at the script tale of the venture the supply finds“Right now it is still too early to say anythingbesides the entire team is keeping details under tight wraps.”

While it’s definitely heartening to knowthat Rani has locked her next cinematic venture there was no professional discuss the similar. Howeveranother supply claims“There are projects but nothing has been greenlit as suchnothing has been locked as her next venture.”

