



Welcome to Keeping Score, your one-stop store for FC Dallas fit protection! We’ve were given the whole thing from fit research to meals concession opinions. Today, we’ll be recapping the mid-week fit between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps got here into the sport undefeated of their remaining 5 matchups in opposition to FC Dallas, making them a powerful opponent. In reality, the Toros’ remaining fit in opposition to the Whitecaps led to a tie because of an personal target. But with superstar participant Jesus Ferreira main the best way, FC Dallas was once hoping to damage their dropping streak.

Unfortunately, the Whitecaps struck first with a target attributable to an FC Dallas mistake. But Ferreira briefly spoke back again with a target of his personal, tying up the fit at halftime. He then went on to attain every other target within the 53rd minute, securing his 2d brace of the season and giving FC Dallas the lead.

With the win, FC Dallas progressed to 21 issues at the season with a 6-3-3 file. But the workforce isn’t resting on their laurels simply but. They’re getting ready to take at the Houston Dynamo in a Texas Derby on Saturday, May 20, which additionally occurs to be Armed Forces Night.

In addition to check protection, we even have a Frisco Foodie Fun evaluate courtesy of Paul B. Livengood II. He attempted the vegan tenders, which had a pleasing texture and paired neatly with the house-made vegan honey mustard. But they didn’t relatively stack as much as different common stadium eats just like the Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese and the Monster Taco.

But possibly essentially the most thrilling news from the fit was once the standout efficiency of Jesus Ferreira, who scored his team-leading seventh and eighth objectives of the season. He’s on tempo to attain a whopping 22 objectives this season, which might make him one of the crucial best goal-scorers within the league. Here’s hoping he can stay up the tempo and lead FC Dallas to even more victories!