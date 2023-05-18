Florida wife accused of killing Disney worker husband now says 7-year-old confessed to crime





Attorneys representing a Florida girl, Laurie Shaver, accused of killing her husband and burying his frame of their yard in 2015, have filed a movement claiming {that a} kid dedicated the crime. Shaver was once in the past launched on bond in 2020 after allegations of taking pictures her 36-year-old husband, Michael Shaver, as soon as within the head and hiding his frame below a concrete slab and hearth pit outdoor their house. According to the protection’s movement filed in Lake County court docket, a minor kid, who would had been seven on the time of the taking pictures however is now 14, has come ahead and confessed to committing the homicide. The protection is looking for a mental examination for the kid, who they declare has information that would end up Laurie Shaver’s innocence within the case.

Jeffrey Wiggs, Laurie Shaver’s protection legal professional, has mentioned that he’s involved in regards to the kid being excluded from the trial due to the emotional environment. He added that the protection is looking for skilled perception and a mental analysis to make sure that the kid is candid and conscious of any attainable crimes they might be charged with. The fresh movement published that the minor has continued in in search of to testify.

After Michael Shaver’s loss of life, Laurie Shaver it seems that informed her boyfriend on the time and father of her two youngest youngsters, Travis Filmer, that Michael was once “no longer on earth” and that “something bad” took place on their belongings. Police investigators discovered bloodstains within the observe of a sliding glass door main from the Shavers’ eating house to their yard. Laurie Shaver additionally allegedly posed as her deceased husband on social media messages to circle of relatives and used his credit card to make more than a few on-line purchases. She additionally attempted to promote her overdue husband’s weapons and automobile after his loss of life.

- Advertisement -

The court docket in the past denied the protection’s movement in search of an analysis for the minor who allegedly admitted to the homicide, however Shaver’s workforce is now asking to renew the request. However, the Lake County prosecutor’s administrative center has mentioned that there’s “no credible evidence supporting the claims made concerning the involvement of the child,” and that the “child has not made statements to any law enforcement agency.”

