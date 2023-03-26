FC Dallas vs. LAFC: Recap, highlights and more

We’ve were given your one-stop store for FC Dallas fit protection! Match research, post-game feedback and more!

LOS ANGELES — Welcome again to Keeping Score: Your whole FC Dallas fit day enjoy.

- Advertisement - This week, FC Dallas headed out west to the town of angels to take at the protecting MLS champs, LAFC. Each aspect entered the fit at seven issues apiece with two wins and a tie within the books. LAFC was once unbeaten in opposition to FC Dallas at house (3 wins and one tie) and saved that streak going with a 2-1 win on Saturday night time.

LAFC struck early with a function courtesy in their top press. FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes cleared a ball appropriate to the chest of Kwadwo Opoku, who then performed a ball to Timothy Tillman. Tillman scored the outlet function within the third minute.

The #LAFC top press ends up in a turnover within the ultimate third and the protecting champs make the most of the error early. #DTID trails 1-0 pic.twitter.com/yn4ZV0zPR2 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 26, 2023

After a shot from Jesus Ferreira was once blocked, Edwin Cerrillo fired a shot via visitors from smartly outdoor of the field to reputedly stage the fit at 1-1 within the seventeenth minute. However, VAR reviewed the play and got rid of the function.

- Advertisement - In the thirty fifth minute, Ema Twumasi was once despatched off with a crimson card after a troublesome problem.

Down a function and a person, FC Dallas scratched and clawed for almost 40 mins sooner than leveling the fit. Cerrillo gained a loose kick and Marco Farfan kicked an out-swinging ball which deflected into the air and was once completed through heart again Nkosi Tafari.

What a large ruin for #DTID After Cerrillo wins a loose kick, @NkosiTafari punches house a pass from Farfan. We’re stage in LA. 1-1. @FCDallas taking part in with 10 males since 35’ pic.twitter.com/qtW2JWgG78 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 26, 2023

Denis Bouanga got here off the bench and gave LAFC the lead once more within the 83rd minute after completing a right-footed shot on an excessively tight attitude.

Denis Bouanga takes the pass and provides #LAFC the lead once more with rarely any attitude. Wow. #DTID pic.twitter.com/kbCfx6JAEx — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 26, 2023

- Advertisement - The struggle from the Toros was once valiant, however taking part in a majority of the fit down a person in opposition to a skilled crew in LAFC was once simply too tall of a mountain to climb. FC Dallas was once out-gunned and out-manned in principally each approach:

Shots: 20-7

Shots on function: 6-3

Possession: 57.7%-42.3%

Corners: 7-0

Percentage duels gained: 51.5%-48.5%

But granted, the had one much less participant for almost two-thirds of the fit. At any price … with the loss, FC Dallas strikes to 2-2-1. The membership sits 5th within the Western Conference standings.

FC are compatible take a look at

Comfy and cool at the highway travel. Alan Velasco with the #DTID taste in his are compatible. Simple, but trendy. I dig it.

Frisco Foodie Fun

Rain take a look at in this one. Last away recreation, I did some experimenting with McDonald’s secret menu. It’s been an extended week at WFAA protecting critical climate Friday morning. We’ll go back to the Toyota Stadium concessions subsequent week.

#DTID Man of the Match

He scored the lengthy vary function that ended up now not counting as a result of VAR took it away and additionally drew the foul at the loose kick that ended in Tafari’s function.

What they stated

This phase will likely be up to date after the post-game press convention concludes.

Injury replace

This phase will likely be up to date after the post-game press convention concludes.

What’s subsequent/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas returns for a house fit in opposition to Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 1. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 p.m. CST.

“8 ball” daring prediction tracker:

FC Dallas can have 3 gamers ranking 12-plus targets this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.