Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear guns in neighboring Belarus, a caution to the West because it steps up army enhance for Ukraine.

Putin mentioned he was once responding to Britain’s determination this previous week to supply Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia falsely claimed those rounds have nuclear elements.

He mentioned Russia would handle keep an eye on over the tactical nuclear guns and the development of garage amenities for them in Belarus could be finished by means of July 1.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has lengthy requested for the guns, Putin mentioned, talking in an interview on Russian state tv.

Russia has used the territory of Belarus as a staging floor to ship troops into Ukraine, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained shut army ties.

Putin famous that Russia helped modernize Belarusian army airplane final yr to lead them to in a position to wearing nuclear warheads. He mentioned 10 such planes have been able to head. He mentioned nuclear guns additionally might be carried by means of the Iskander short-range missiles that Russia equipped to Belarus final yr.

Tactical nuclear guns are meant to be used at the battlefield, in contrast to extra tough, longer-range strategic nuclear guns.