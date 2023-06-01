FC Dallas schedule: Team loses to Sporting KC 2-1

In a event that used to be not on time due to climate prerequisites, Sporting Kansas City emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline towards FC Dallas. Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda each scored a purpose and equipped an lend a hand every to lead Sporting KC to the win.

Sallói picked up his fourth lend a hand of the season on a purpose through Kinda — his 2d — within the forty first minute as Sporting KC (4-8-4) took a lead into halftime.

Sallói scored his fourth purpose within the sixtieth minute, with an lend a hand from Kinda, to give Sporting KC extra respiring house. It used to be his eleventh purpose in 18 suits towards Dallas in all competitions, greater than double his general towards every other opponent.

FC Dallas controlled to keep away from a shutout as Jesús Ferreira scored within the first minute of stoppage time with an lend a hand from Facundo Quignon. This purpose marked Ferreira’s 9th of the season and fourth consecutive event through which he has participated in a purpose towards Sporting KC. It is value noting that the one different Dallas participant to accomplish one of these feat towards Sporting KC used to be his father David Ferreira, who did it in 5 consecutive suits from 2009-13.

Kendall McIntosh made 3 saves in his fourth get started of the season for Sporting KC. Jimmy Maurer, then again, stored 3 pictures in his 3rd immediately get started for Dallas.

Despite the loss, FC Dallas had up to now been unbeaten of their remaining seven journeys to Kansas City. Additionally, the loss additionally marks the tip in their five-match unbeaten run at the highway.

While Sporting KC has scored 11 objectives of their 4 victories this season, they’ve best scored a complete of 4 objectives of their 12 different suits.