Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death





Memphis Police has permanently deactivated the Scorpion unit following the release of bodycam footage that showed five of its former officers assaulting and killing Tyre Nichols, a black citizen, during a traffic stop. Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, Police Director, made the announcement, citing a “cloud of dishonor” and the need for proactive steps towards healing. The unit, comprised of teams of about 30 officers, focused on violent offenders in high-crime areas. The menacing video has sparked national outrage and calls for justice. The five disgraced officers have been fired and charged with murder. Other officers at the scene during the attack are currently under investigation. Protests were scattered and nonviolent in various cities across the country. Nichols’ family continues to seek justice and has noted the failure of other officers present to render aid.

