Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - Season two of the Paramount+ series “FBI True” offers first-hand insight into the investigation surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Retired FBI special agent Nancy Aguilar joined CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge to discuss how the incident changed the way the FBI handles terror investigations. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On