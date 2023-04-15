Dallas charter school student overdoses on possibly fentanyl

A 17-year-old student overdosed Friday afternoon on what police imagine was once fentanyl.

Sources say he was once rushed to an area sanatorium after he was once given Narcan, which is used to opposite an opioid overdose.

We not too long ago talked to DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez in regards to the fentanyl epidemic and overdoses.

”It’s by means of a long way North Texas’ deadliest danger,” Chavez mentioned.

Last 12 months on my own, Chavez mentioned, they confiscated greater than 11 million fatal doses of fentanyl on this space.

“It’s become everybody’s problem,” mentioned Chavez.

Just one little tablet known as an “M30” can kill you. They are pretend and made to seem like actual opioids — ache capsules.

"I've been doing this for smartly over twenty years and now what I've noticed with fentanyl is frankly simply frightening," mentioned Chavez.

We additionally sat down with the brand new FBI particular agent in rate Chad Yarbrough who says preventing fentanyl is among the Dallas department’s most sensible priorities.

”But it’s now not simply regulation enforcement that may remedy this. It’s additionally the general public, its households, its well being care execs running in combination to resolve this downside,” Yarbrough mentioned.

He says the FBI, DEA and native regulation enforcement are running in combination to catch the sellers and vendors.

Yarbrough mentioned Mexican cartels are accountable for bringing many of the fentanyl into the U.S. and into North Texas colleges and houses.

“Those cartels see it as profitable,” mentioned Yarbrough.

Fentanyl is affordable to make and inexpensive to shop for at about $5 a tablet.

So, it’s simply coming into the palms of youngsters.

Experts say even those that live on an overdose, steadily proceed to take fentanyl as it’s so extremely addictive.

Dallas police at the moment are investigating the overdose at Inspired Visionary Academy to look who offered the drug to the student.