FBI expert talks about missing Everton boy investigation

Police in Everman consider Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6, is useless. His mom and stepfather, believed to be in India, are sought after in connection to his disappearance.

EVERMAN, Texas — Everman police introduced Thursday their efforts towards fixing the disappearance of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez had shifted right into a demise investigation.

- Advertisement - The little boy, ultimate noticed in October, is thought useless, in keeping with Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

The Everman Police Department continues to seek for his frame or stays.

That puzzle can be a lot more uncomplicated if the little boy’s mom, Cynthia Rodriguez-Singh, and stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, had been in police custody. The pair fled to Turkey after which India with little Noel’s six different siblings, in keeping with government.

- Advertisement - The pair, in keeping with police, didn’t guide go back and forth for Noel and mentioned the commute used to be one-way.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are actually aiding within the case to seek out the couple out of the country.

The little boy used to be ultimate noticed by means of his circle of relatives in October 2022, police say.

- Advertisement - On March 20, police began asking questions about Noel’s disappearance to Rodriguez-Singh upon getting a tip from any other circle of relatives member that the little boy hadn’t been noticed.

Two days later, she and her husband fled the rustic with their different kids whilst police investigated her unfaithful claims about Noel dwelling with circle of relatives in Mexico.

Spencer mentioned in a news convention Tuesday that Rodriguez-Singh used to be abusive, even neglectful towards Noel, that witnesses advised his division that his mom feared the little boy had the ‘satan in him’ and may hurt her new child twins.

Spencer mentioned Rodriguez-Singh would even save you Noel from consuming or ingesting to keep away from converting his diapers.

Rodriguez-Singh and her husband have energetic legal warrants for leaving behind or endangering a kid in connection to the investigation.

Spencer advised newshounds he desires each discovered and extradited to the United States. The U.S. and India have had an extradition treaty in position since 1997.

With federal government now concerned, how would the pair be tracked down within the second-most populous nation on the earth?

Alex Del Carmen, a famend criminologist, marketing consultant and instructor of FBI brokers, opined to WFAA how that may play out.

“The protocol is — the FBI in Dallas would contact the FBI office in Washington DC, and then they would coordinate with the FBI office in India,” Del Carmen mentioned.

“That office would then start working with local authorities to track and identify them. At some point, the hope is to arrest and extradite them to the United States.”

In the American Embassy in New Delhi, criminal attachés for the FBI, or ‘legats’ for brief, will be the ones answerable for operating with native government.

To learn extra about what they do and their jurisdiction. click here.

“It’s a complicated logistical exercise, but the reality here is this: If any government in the world is really good at doing this, it’s us. We have the technology, we have the ability, and we have the sophistication,” Del Carmen mentioned.

“It’s going to take days, weeks, maybe months, but they will be found.”

However, the criminal attachés in India most probably have so much on their plates tracking terrorist task, even serving to its host nation India with crimes dedicated within its borders.

Still, Del Carmen thinks this situation will take precedence because of the exposure attached to it.