FBI arrives in Peru for extradition of suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance to US: Sources

The FBI brokers who can be escorting Joran van der Sloot, the top suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American youngster Natalee Holloway, again to the United States have arrived in Peru, assets informed ABC News.

Upon arrival in the U.S., van der Sloot will face a federal trial on extortion and twine fraud fees stemming from an accusation that he attempted to benefit from his connection to the Holloway case.

Van der Sloot has been serving a 28-year sentence on the Challapalca jail in Peru for the 2010 homicide of 21-year-old school pupil Stephany Flores. The Dutch citizen used to be transferred to every other jail in Lima over the weekend to anticipate his extradition to the U.S., scheduled for Thursday.

The flight sporting the FBI brokers arrived in Lima round 4 p.m. native time Wednesday, assets stated. Sixteen other folks have been at the flight — together with 8 federal brokers and 8 workforce individuals, the assets stated.

Following a scientific take a look at and different extradition processes, van der Sloot and the FBI brokers are anticipated to leave for the U.S. between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. native time. The Peruvian executive informed ABC News they’re going to supply pictures “showing his transfer.”

In this Jan. 6, 2012, document picture, Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot enters the court docket in the Lurigancho jail in Lima, Peru. Pilar Olivares/Reuters, FILE

Van der Sloot misplaced his extradition enchantment previous this week, in accordance to the Peruvian Supreme Court. He had filed “a habeas corpus application against the citizen extradition process,” in accordance to a court docket report, and on Monday he refused to signal the laissez-passer that will permit him to be extradited, his attorney informed ABC News.

Van der Sloot used to be indicted via an Alabama federal grand jury in 2010 for allegedly attempting to extort masses of hundreds of bucks from Holloway’s circle of relatives after her disappearance.

Holloway, 18, went lacking in May 2005 whilst on a highschool commencement commute in Aruba. She used to be ultimate observed riding off with a gaggle of younger males, together with van der Sloot, then 17.

Van der Sloot used to be detained as a suspect in the teenager’s disappearance after which later launched at no cost due to an absence of proof.

An Alabama pass judgement on later declared Holloway lifeless, even though her frame used to be by no means discovered. No fees were filed in the case.