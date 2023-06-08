Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville makes plea for federal NIL regulation, calls current system ‘a disaster’

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville referred to as the current patchwork of state rules governing collegiate identify, symbol and likeness (NIL) repayment for school athletes a “disaster” in a video released to USA Today. Tuberville, a former college football trainer with stints at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, stated he deliberate to fulfill with constituents from throughout school sports activities Wednesday in Washington, D.C., to handle the location.

“Today we are meeting with coaches, athletic directors and administrators from several different conferences here in Washington, D.C., talking about the disastrous new NIL rules. And they are a disaster,” Tuberville stated within the video.

Tuberville desires athletes to find a way to earn NIL repayment however believes the current system is rife with abuse. He is operating along West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to draft a bill addressing NIL law.

“I’m for players being able to be compensated for their hard work in athletics as well as academics,” Tuberville added. “We have to come to some kind of agreement where we can help the NCAA make improvements to this runaway NIL situation that we’re in as we speak. Players transferring at any time? Players making deals with the help of agents with schools and then not being compensated after making these deals? We’re looking out for the player as much as for the university. But we’re looking out for education and we’re looking out for the sanctity of college sports.”

Tuberville compiled a 159-99 total file as a school trainer, together with an 85-40 mark whilst guiding Auburn from 1999-2008. He used to be elected senator in Alabama in November 2020, and assumed workplace in January 2021.

His feedback come an afternoon earlier than a convoy of school coaches and directors are anticipated to foyer a an identical stance on NIL in entrance of lawmakers within the country’s capital. Alabama soccer trainer Nick Saban and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey are anticipated to wait the development.