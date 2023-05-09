Falcons add another veteran defender in cornerback Tre Flowers

Half a century in the past, Washington assembled a staff referred to as the “Over the Hill Gang” to take part in the Super Bowl. The present-day Falcons seem to be following a equivalent blueprint, given their fresh acquisitions of veteran gamers.

Adding to their already spectacular roster of veteran gamers, the Falcons just lately signed Tre Flowers, a veteran cornerback. Flowers will sign up for an stepped forward Atlanta secondary that includes fellow beginners Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes, and rookie Clark Phillips III. The staff additionally keeps a few of its present skill in A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong, and Darren Hall.

- Advertisement -

In his new position with the Falcons, Flowers will reunite with former Bengal Jessie Bates III, who just lately changed into one of the crucial NFL’s highest-paid safeties after signing with the Falcons all the way through the offseason. Both gamers helped the Bengals win back-to-back AFC North titles whilst taking part in in combination in Cincinnati for over a yr.

Flowers entered the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks as a fifth-round pick out in 2018. He straight away changed into a starter and helped the Seahawks earn a playoff spot in 2019, the place he recorded a career-high 3 interceptions. However, he handiest began seven video games in 2020 and used to be waived all the way through the 2021 season. He used to be briefly picked up by means of the Bengals, who have been in the center of a Super Bowl run on the time. Flowers additionally performed on particular groups with the Bengals.

In addition to their secondary, the Falcons have added veterans to different layers in their protection. Bud Dupree, a former Steelers go rusher, and Calais Campbell, a former Pro Bowl defensive finish for the Ravens, have joined the Falcons. Campbell picked Atlanta over the New York Jets.

- Advertisement -

The Falcons have additionally made adjustments to their roster by means of including beginners like Matthew Bergeron and Bijan Robinson. Bergeron is about to be the brand new beginning left guard, whilst Robinson will spearhead Atlanta’s speeding assault, which additionally comprises Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

With those new additions to their staff, the Falcons hope to win the NFC South, which is recently large open. Atlanta’s closing postseason look used to be in 2017, the yr after the staff narrowly ignored successful its first Super Bowl.