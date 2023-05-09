Klay Thompson will make a mark in Game 4 vs. Lakers, plus other best bets for Monday





This article is a model of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, which is an final day-to-day sports activities playing information. You can signal as much as obtain it in your inbox each weekday afternoon via clicking here.

All occasions discussed are Eastern, and all odds are by means of Caesars Sportsbook

- Advertisement -

The Hot Ticket

Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m.| TV: TNT

Key Trend: Klay has scored no less than 22 in 5 of his closing seven video games.

The Pick: Klay Thompson Over 21.5 Points (-106)

- Advertisement -

So much has been made from the up-and-down nature of Anthony Davis’ efficiency in the postseason, and I regarded as taking the below 41.5 PAR on The Brow this night. But it is too glaring a play, and I do not see a lot price at the line the place it is at.

I do see quite a few price in Klay Thompson’s issues general. He shot best 42.6% general and 38.3% from 3 in the primary 3 video games in opposition to the Kings, averaging 18.3 issues consistent with sport. Those numbers are just right for just about everyone else in the league, however sub-par for Klay. He additionally shot best two loose throws in the primary 3 video games.

Things have modified since. While he is had a couple of dangerous three-point taking pictures video games (he used to be 4-for-19 in Games 6 and seven vs. Sacramento), general, he is been a a lot more dependable scorer. The largest distinction has been attending to the road, as he is averaged 3 loose throw makes an attempt consistent with sport whilst taking pictures 40% from 3. That’s led to his scoring reasonable to climb to 22.7 issues consistent with sport. What makes me much more assured is that he is averaging that 22.7 issues, regardless of a 15-point efficiency in Game 3. One in which Klay used to be an terrible 5-for-14 from the sector and noticed him take a seat out maximum a bite of the fourth quarter with the Lakers profitable via 30. Thompson has made no secret of ways necessary this sequence is for him. He desires to make a mark. I be expecting him to make one this night. I’m taking the over 21.5 issues right here, however I will sprinkle a bit on another general that sees Klay scoring no less than 30 too.

- Advertisement -

Here’s what SportsLine is announcing concerning the sport:(*4*)