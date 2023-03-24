Ezekiel Elliott considering signing with Eagles, report says

DALLAS — Former Cowboys working again and unfastened agent Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly narrowed down his choices to a few groups — and Dallas lovers won’t like who is at the listing.

Citing resources, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Elliott is now opting for between the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. Schefter added that the 27-year-old needs to have his resolution made by way of the top of subsequent week.

- Advertisement - Elliott had up to now been related to groups such because the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as attainable touchdown spots.

It’s been simply over per week for the reason that Cowboys introduced they’d be parting techniques with Elliott, who had turn into a fan favourite in his seven seasons with the group.

The resolution to chop Elliott was once a wage cap transfer as Dallas appeared to transparent up cash on the reputable get started of the offseason.

- Advertisement - While Elliott is unfastened to make a choice the place he needs to head, signing with the Eagles would turn out to be heartbreaking for Dallas as a fan favourite would change into a hated NFC East rival.

And it would not be the primary time a popular Cowboys working again signed with Philadelphia.

Running again DeMarco Murray joined the Eagles in 2015 after spending 4 years with Dallas. In 2014, Murray had earned the dashing identify and was an All-Pro participant.

- Advertisement - Murray, then again, would simplest closing one season with Philadelphia ahead of he was once traded to the Tennessee Titans forward of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Wherever Elliott lands this offseason, he is already made it transparent that he needs to put on the No. 15, which was once his quantity when he performed at Ohio State University.