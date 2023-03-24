Ed Sheeran: Felt like I didn’t want to live anymore







Singer Ed Sheeran was once plagued with suicidal ideas after the loss of life of his buddies Jamal Edwards and Shane Warne inside weeks of one another. He was once heartbroken via the passing of tune manufacturer Jamal, the son of Loose Women famous person Brenda Edwards, who died after a cardiac arrest attributable to cocaine and alcohol, and has now stated the loss of life a month later of his past due cricketer buddy Shane Warne, elderly 52, left him feeling like he was once “drowning” in his life-long combat with despair.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the dad of 2, who has daughters Lyra, two, and 10 month previous Jupiter together with his spouse Cherry Seaborn, 30, additionally mentioned how he evolved an consuming dysfunction as he when put next himself to toned pop stars like Justin Bieber. He stated, “My best friend died. And he shouldn’t have. I’ve always had real lows in my life, but it wasn’t until last year that I actually addressed it. I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. And I have had that throughout my life. You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing and you can’t get out of it.”

Sheeran added being depressed made him really feel “selfish” as a father, and stated about searching for lend a hand, “No one really talks about their feelings where I come from. People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England. I think it’s helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting. The help isn’t a button that is pressed, where you’re automatically okay. It is something that will always be there and just has to be managed.”

The pop famous person stated he struggled together with his frame symbol after participating with the likes of Shawn Mendes and Bieber, and stated he began “gorging” on meals prior to vomiting it up. He added, “I’m self-conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you’re getting compared to every other pop star. I was in the One Direction wave, and I’m like, ‘Well, why don’t I have a six pack?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, because you love kebabs and drink beer.’ Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. All these people have fantastic figures. And I was always like, ‘Why am I so fat?’ I have a real eating problem. I’m a real binge eater. I’m a binge-everything, but I’m now more of a binge exerciser, and a binge dad. And work, obviously.”

