Eye on Politics: Rep. Colin Allred announces he’s challenging Sen. Ted Cruz





In the newest episode of Eye on Politics, Texas political reporter Jack Fink discusses a number of news tales from North Texas and past. Democratic Congressman Colin Allred has introduced his problem to Republican Senator Ted Cruz in subsequent 12 months’s Senate race. Allred launched a marketing campaign video criticizing Cruz’s conduct prior to the Capitol riots and his shuttle to Cancun throughout the Texas wintry weather typhoon. Local Democratic activists imagine Allred is the most productive candidate to unseat Cruz, however Democratic State Senator Roland Gutierrez may additionally sign up for the race. Fink analyzes Allred’s possibilities within the video.

The Texas House has handed a invoice unanimously to provide retired academics, directors, and make stronger body of workers at school districts and neighborhood schools a cost-of-living adjustment for the primary time since 2004. The invoice used to be additionally licensed by way of the Texas Senate prior to now, and now lawmakers need to reconcile the variations within the expenses. More than 400,000 retired academics will take pleasure in the pension bump, as defined by way of one instructor within the video.

Former President George W. Bush shocked a gaggle of pupil veterans visiting the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, thanking them for his or her provider and answering their questions. The Center is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Republican Congressman Keith Self discusses the debt ceiling struggle and a brand new border safety invoice being evolved within the House in his interview with Fink.

Finally, municipal elections are going down this weekend, and CBS News Texas will probably be streaming reside effects as they arrive in on Saturday evening. Fink covers politics for KTVT-TV CBS 11 and has been with the station since September 2003.