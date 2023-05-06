DOJ seeks 25-year prison sentence for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes

The Justice Department is looking a federal pass judgement on to sentence Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to twenty-five years in prison following his conviction together with different participants of the anti-government armed forces team on fees of seditious conspiracy and different felonies stemming from their involvement within the Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors set forth their asked sentences for Rhodes and 8 different Oath Keepers convicted of a spread of offenses following two separate trials in November of closing yr and in January. Six of the 9 general defendants had been convicted at the key seditious conspiracy price whilst 3 others — Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell and Kenneth Harrelson — had been discovered no longer in charge of that price however had been convicted of different severe felonies.

- Advertisement -

Oath Keepers armed forces founder Stewart Rhodes poses throughout an interview consultation in Eureka, Montana, U.S. June 20, 2016. Jim Urquhart/Reuters

“These defendants were prepared to fight. Not for their country, but against it,” prosecutors stated Friday night time main off their 183-page sentencing request. “In their own words, they were “keen to die” in a “guerilla warfare” to achieve their goal of halting the transfer of power after the 2020 Presidential Election.”

- Advertisement -

The advice for Rhodes is the longest up to now for someone charged in reference to the Capitol assault, reflecting what prosecutors see as his position in a key organizing determine for participants of the far-right armed forces — whilst Rhodes used to be by no means imagined to have entered the Capitol development itself on Jan. 6.

It additionally comes the similar day that DC district Judge Amit Mehta, who will sentence Rhodes and the opposite Oath Keepers participants, passed down the most harsh sentence but for a Capitol rioter with a long prison historical past accused of repeated attacks towards police throughout the Jan. 6 assault. Mehta sentenced Pennsylvania guy Peter Schwartz to greater than 14 years in prison Friday afternoon, which used to be 10 years underneath what prosecutors had sought.

In the sentencing advice for Rhodes and the 8 different Oath Keepers defendants, the federal government is looking for to make use of a terrorism enhancement in urging the pass judgement on to simply accept an upward departure from the standard sentencing tips.

- Advertisement -

As there’s no federal price particularly for home terrorism — prosecutors early on of their investigation into the Capitol assault steered they may use the terrorism enhancement towards convicted rioters to hunt harsher consequences for essentially the most egregious habits and extra obviously label their movements attacking the U.S. authorities.

The DOJ has prior to now sought to make use of this enhancement for the primary Jan. 6 rioter convicted at trial, Guy Reffitt, however a pass judgement on rejected it.

“An upward departure… is warranted for all nine defendants, whose relevant conduct was “calculated to steer or impact the habits of presidency by way of intimidation or coercion, or to retaliate towards authorities habits,” prosecutors say in the filing. “All 9 defendants had been energetic individuals in a sweeping conspiracy to oppose by way of pressure the lawful switch of presidential energy.”