Expert Picks: Who Will Win the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Follow for reside news updates on the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The horses in the 149th operating of the Kentucky Derby are indexed so as of post place, with feedback by way of Joe Drape and Melissa Hoppert of The New York Times. The morning-line odds have been set by way of Mike Battaglia of Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., the place the race will likely be held.

Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar have been scratched Thursday, permitting Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell to go into the race. Skinner used to be scratched Friday, and the morning-line favourite, Forte, used to be scratched Saturday, decreasing the box to 18 horses. The final time 5 horses have been scratched from the Kentucky Derby used to be 1936, when 19 horses entered the race and 14 ran. Because of the scratches, greater than part the horses in the box will ruin from post positions that don’t fit their program numbers.

How to observe: Coverage starts Saturday at midday Eastern time on NBC. It can also be to be had on Peacock, NBC’s streaming carrier.

Post time: 6:57 p.m.

Purse: $3 million assured

Distance: 1¼ miles

Track document: 1:59⅖ (Secretariat, 1973)