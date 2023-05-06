Houston Public Works admits new meters causing high water bills

Homeowners in Houston are receiving impulsively high water bills, leading to some bills totaling 1000’s of greenbacks as an alternative of the everyday $35 or $40. One resident within the southeast Houston area won a $23,000 invoice. The creation of new digital readers final month brought about problems, together with for Wayne Hanks, who discovered that his water invoice had jumped to $3,150. He stated that neighbors of his additionally won high bills, with some appearing water utilization of as much as 112,000 gallons in sooner or later. Houston Public Works stated the problem at the different facet of the city, blaming it at the new meters and admitting that it gave the impression to be an remoted downside. On Friday, town issued an apology for the “stress and confusion,” and is achieving out to consumers who will have been impacted. Customers who suppose they are going to were impacted are inspired to touch town’s Customer Account Services Team.

The town launched a observation in regards to the scenario, explaining that roughly 500 digital studying units had been changed during the last few weeks to interchange meters that required handbook readings. Customers who won erroneous readings had been knowledgeable of billing corrections and given the way to contest the invoice. Houston Public Works understands the disappointment this factor has brought about and encourages its consumers to achieve out to the Customer Account Services Team if they’ve any questions or considerations.

