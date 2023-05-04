Expect Dennis Schroder to take on a big role for Lakers in Game 2, plus other best bets for Thursday

This is a piece of writing model of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, without equal day by day sports activities playing information. You can join to get it in your inbox each and every weekday afternoon here. All occasions Eastern, and all odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook.

The Hot Ticket

Lakers at Warriors, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Key Trend: In 4 video games in opposition to Golden State, Schroder is averaging 21.75 issues and assists.

The Pick: Dennis Schroder Over 11.5 Points & Assists (-129)

When it comes to having a bet participant props, I love to glance for cases the place the sportsbooks are going off averages and projections for a participant and now not paying sufficient consideration to the specific matchup. They’re now not at all times simple to to find, however I imagine I’ve discovered one this night.

Dennis Schroder was once basically a starter till D’Angelo Russell confirmed up, after which Schroder moved to the bench to lead the second one unit. However, there are particular matchups in which the staff leans on him greater than others, in spite of his non-starting role. Golden State is a type of groups the place Schroder’s role grows as a result of, based totally on what I see, Darvin Ham needs him protecting this staff on the fringe a lot greater than he needs D’Angelo Russell to accomplish that.

This additionally leads to Schroder taking on a extra outstanding role on the offensive finish. Schroder averaged 21.75 issues and assists consistent with sport in opposition to the Warriors in 4 video games this season. In Game 1, Schroder completed with 19 issues and 3 assists. While I do not be expecting he’s going to play as a lot of a scoring role this night, he will have to proceed getting quite a lot of mins. So some distance in the postseason, Schroder has performed 5 video games the place he was once on the ground for a minimum of 20 mins. In the ones 5 video games, he is averaged 12.6 issues and assists consistent with sport. The most effective time he completed beneath the whole in the ones video games was once Game 6 in opposition to Memphis when he scored most effective two issues however had 5 assists.

Here’s what SportsLine is announcing concerning the sport: The Projection Model does not like anything else when it comes to the normal performs, however our SportsLine handicappers have discovered a entire host of props they are glad to wager this night.

The Picks

One extra Lakers vs. Warriors select

The Pick: Jordan Poole Over 1.5 3pt FG (-163) — There has been a lot of dialogue about Jordan Poole’s deep three-point strive on the finish of Game 1. I do not care. Good shot or dangerous shot, the one factor that issues to me in the context of this wager is that Poole took the shot. You know why he took the shot? Because there is not any shot Poole does not imagine he’s going to make. This perspective prevails throughout the Warriors shooters, and it is one Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson inspire Poole to have. So he could have ignored the shot in Game 1, however that won’t discourage Poole from taking extra pictures this night. He will stay chucking, and darn it, two of them will most definitely move in.

MLB

Blue Jays at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Masataka Yoshida Over 1.5 Total Bases (+123) — Yoshida has been as excellent because the Red Sox may just’ve was hoping for since signing him and bringing him around the Pacific Ocean. He’s hitting .303/.391/.515 in his first 115 plate appearances with 5 house runs and 21 runs pushed in. He’s additionally walked extra time (13) than he is struck out (11). Of observe, he is been higher in opposition to righties and has proven extra energy in opposition to them. Of his 11 extra-base hits, 9 have come in opposition to righties, and he has an XBH% of eleven.1% in opposition to righties, which is beautiful dang excellent.

In the ultimate week, Yoshida has swung at most effective 30% of the pitches he is noticed, however he is made touch 92



