Ex-Navy swimmer tried to drown security guard, officials say

A former Navy rescue swimmer is charged with tried homicide after Florida government say he tried to drown a security guard

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A former Navy rescue swimmer is charged with tried homicide after Florida government say he virtually drowned a security guard in a apartment’s swimming pool.

Okaloosa County sheriff’s investigators say past due Friday the security guard advised Seth Beavers, 33, of Mount Sterling, Illinois, that the pool on the Panhandle apartment used to be closed and he would have to go away.

The security guard advised investigators that Beavers attacked him, wrapped his leg round him and dragged him into the pool, announcing he would drown him.

Beavers then held the guard’s head underwater sooner than the guard used to be ready to break away and get to the aspect of the pool, government stated. But Beavers put him in a headlock and once more pulled him underwater sooner than he used to be after all freed.

The sufferer advised investigators he can not swim, and he feared he used to be going to be killed. His title used to be no longer launched.

Investigators say that as a Navy swimmer, Beavers won in depth coaching in how to disable others within the water.

Investigators say Beavers advised them that the security guard swung at him. He allegedly admitted that he pulled the guard into the pool, held him underwater, struck him 4 occasions and advised him he used to be going to drown him. His LinkedIn web page says he recently works as a salesperson for a corporation that gives payroll and team of workers products and services.

Investigators say Beavers’ movements will have killed the guard, which is why he’s charged with tried homicide. He used to be being held with out bond Saturday on the Okaloosa County Jail. Its information don’t point out if Beavers has an legal professional.