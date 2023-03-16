Eric André Says Chet Hanks a ‘F-King Liar’ After Instagram Tirade – Rolling Stone

Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

In a fresh interview with Eric André, Rolling Stone sat down with the comic at a bar in Austin, Texas, all through SXSW. While discussing the 6th season of The Eric André Show, which premieres June 4, André recalled how Chet Hanks “broke” the display’s workforce.

“He is … emotionally disturbed,” mentioned André. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?”

Hanks, a former actor-turned Instagram health guru and son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, took to Instagram tales on Tuesday to fireside again on the comic. In the selfie-style video, Hanks admitted to using round in a bike at the set and having “popped a little wheelie.” He tried to justify his habits by means of claiming he was once simply looking to “match [the] energy” of the “weird, outlandish” display.

“I was just playing along with your schtick, dude,” he lamented whilst addressing André. “But it is what it is. Some people are just straight bitches. Apparently Eric André is one.”

On Wednesday, the host replied on social media, mentioning that “everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a fucking, bold-faced lie. He’s a fucking liar.”

He added, “And I dare him to take a fucking DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his fucking father.”

Last yr, Hanks landed within the scorching seat with comic Ziwe on her eponymous late-night selection display. During his look, he defended being an unabashed tradition vulture.