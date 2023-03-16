2023 Masters odds, picks, predictions: Tiger Woods projection from the golf model that nailed Scheffler’s win

With Tiger Woods bypassing the Players Championship, the subsequent time we see him might be at the 2023 Masters. Skipping the Players way he’d have seven weeks in between closing enjoying at the Genesis Invitational and suiting up at Augusta National Golf Club. The Masters 2023 tees off Thursday, April 6, and if Woods is a part of the box, then it might mark his twenty fifth Masters get started. He’s notched top-five finishes in precisely part of his earlier 24 appearances, however is a 55-1 lengthy shot in the 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Last yr’s runner-up, Rory McIlroy, is the 8-1 favourite in the Masters odds 2023, adopted via Jon Rahm (8-1), Scottie Scheffler (10-1) and Cam Smith (12-1). Which golfers will have to you again along with your 2023 Masters bets? Before locking on your 2023 Masters choices, make sure you see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed via DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,400 on its best possible bets since the restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm to complete on height of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its best possible bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That wager hit at +5500, and for the whole event, McClure’s best possible bets returned nearly $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure’s model was once everywhere Scottie Scheffler’s first occupation primary championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s best possible bets incorporated Collin Morikawa profitable outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally everywhere Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation primary championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him as the winner.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 instances, and the effects had been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One primary wonder the model is asking for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time primary champion and one in all the height favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and does not even crack the height 25. The 2015 Masters champion, Spieth completed in the height 3 in 4 of his first 5 Masters appearances. But over his closing 4 begins, he has only one top-20 end and overlooked the reduce in 2022.

Spieth has had an inconsistent season, with extra finishes out of doors the height 50 (4) than in it (3). His most often dependable putter has failed him, as after score in the height 10 in placing reasonable seven instances in his occupation, Spieth has dropped to eightieth this yr. His precision off the tee has cratered much more, as he ranks 174th on excursion in using accuracy share. Spieth has but to seek out his rhythm this season, so the model is fending off him in 2023 Masters making a bet technique.

The model has additionally printed the place Tiger will end at the 2023 Masters. Woods has received the Masters 5 instances, the second-most all-time, and completed in the height 5 in precisely part (12) of his 24 appearances.

But the Woods who received the ones tournaments is not the similar golfer who’s laboring thru 72 holes. Woods has performed simply 3 majors since his Feb. 2021 automobile crash, lacking one reduce, chickening out from every other tournament and completing forty seventh ultimately yr’s Masters. Woods is a 55-1 lengthy shot in the Masters odds 2023, however given his skill to upward push to the instance, in addition to his route revel in, you’ll’t rule him out as one in all the 2023 Masters sleepers. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters choices

The model may be concentrated on 5 golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it giant. You can only see the model’s PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2023 Masters, which longshots will stun the {golfing} global, and the place will Tiger Woods end? Check out the 2023 Masters odds underneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed 8 golf majors, together with closing yr’s Masters.

2023 Masters odds, box

See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Cameron Smith +1200

Jordan Spieth +1500

Justin Thomas +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Tony Finau +2000

Will Zalatoris +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Max Homa +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Dustin Johnson +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +2500

Viktor Hovland +2600

Sungjae Im +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Brooks Koepka +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Bryson DeChambeau +5500

Tiger Woods +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6000

Abraham Ancer +6000

Justin Rose +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +7500

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Billy Horschel +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Seamus Power +12500

Ok H Lee +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Thomas Pieters +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Alex Noren +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Jason Kokrak +15000