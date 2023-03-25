Engaged couple dead in Cape Coral murder-suicide

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A person and a girl are dead after a murder-suicide in southwest Cape Coral on Friday.

The mom of the girl killed informed ABC7 that detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) known as her on Friday night, telling her that her daughter, Kimberley Burdick, is dead.

Burdick’s mom, Maleinne Burdick of Labelle, informed ABC7’s Gage Goulding that her daughter used to be shot and killed by way of her fiancé John Stern. Detectives say Stern then became the gun on himself, all whilst their three-year-old infant used to be within the home with them.

“They had told me that John had shot my daughter three times with a rifle,” she mentioned. “And then turned it on himself and shot himself in the head. He shot her once in the chest and twice in her arm/shoulder area. I, I just, I don’t even know how to feel or what to say. He murdered my baby. She was found laying half-covered up on the bed.”

Cape Coral police answered to the house on SW twelfth Street close to SW seventh Court early Monday morning.

According to the mummy, detectives informed her that Stern’s father discovered either one of them dead after Stern didn’t display up for paintings in the morning.

“They wasn’t even decent enough to let us know,” she mentioned. “From one mother to another, that’s pretty dirty.”

Maeleinne mentioned police additionally discovered the couple’s three-year-old boy within the house the place his oldsters had been killed.

“They got a three-year-old baby. Thank God he didn’t shoot him too,” she mentioned.

What the mummy thinks may’ve been an element in her daughter’s demise is medication. Maeleinne spread out about her daughter’s dependancy, which she mentioned began when Kimberley started relationship Stern.

“They met on the internet and that was the end of it. Nightmare started,” Maeleinne mentioned. “She quit coming around. When you did see her, she had sores all over her, higher than a kite. Couldn’t talk to her.”

Now this mom won’t ever be capable of communicate to her handiest daughter once more. All she has is the 28 years of recollections.

“Very beautiful. Big blue eyes, long blonde hair. [You] couldn’t ask for a happier, better kid,” she mentioned.

In addition to the son Kimberley had with Stern, she additionally leaves at the back of two others, all of which can develop up and not using a mom.

Count on ABC7 for updates from the Cape Coral Police Department.