Denton Police investigating double homicide

DENTON, Texas — Denton police detectives investigating a double homicide within the City of Denton are retaining the initial main points of the case just about the vest, however they have got robust explanation why to consider the sufferers knew their attackers.

Crime scene tape blocked off a part of the parking zone within the Ridgecrest Apartment Homes advanced Thursday night time. Denton police answered to gunfire right here round 10 p.m. When officials arrived, they discovered a person and girl shot lifeless within a car.

“Our thought was to make sure I put out a message that says we’re focused on making sure everyone stays safe,” Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth stated stated in a remark. “We don’t know much now, but we’re going to dig into it.”

Officers say they discovered from witnesses that the folk accountable for the fatal taking pictures left the advanced ahead of the primary officer arrived on scene.

Although Denton has observed its fair proportion of crime, this double homicide is surprising.

“We are doing what we can to make Denton as safe as possible. For example we have approved hiring an additional five police officers. We have a satellite office open on the other side of town so we can have a bigger presence,” stated Hudspeth. “It is a little bit of a shock to the community because we’ve been so blessed. We’ve been a safe community. But people have come to expect that, right? We have to take ownership of it.”

Hudspeth stated he has already dedicated to doing no matter it takes to search out the folk accountable for the violent fatal taking pictures.

- Advertisement - “Denton is not the place for that,” stated Hudspeth. “We won’t stand for it. And we are going to put everything, all the resources needed to resolve this issue, bring them to justice.”

Denton Police Spokesperson Allison Beckwith informed WFAA they’re ready at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to spot the 2 sufferers and notify their households ahead of freeing their names to the general public.