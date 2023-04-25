End of All-Girls Swim Class Causes Controversy at Stuyvesant High School

For a long time, scholars at an elite New York City public highschool have confronted an atypical requirement: To graduate with complete honors, they will have to entire a one-semester swim magnificence or cross a swim take a look at.

Some of the women who take the direction have historically opted for an all-girls phase. Many of them cite spiritual tips that dictate modesty in get dressed; others merely really feel uncomfortable dressed in a go well with round boys.

- Advertisement -

But after directors at the college, Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, eradicated the all-girls categories in prefer of coed ones, the swimming requirement was the point of interest of a debate about steadiness spiritual lodging with social integration.

The college had stopped providing the all-girls categories final spring. But some Muslim scholars stated they have been unaware of the shift till a recent report in the student newspaper. Administrators stated it had grow to be unfeasible to suit the categories into schedules; the categories would possibly have additionally run afoul of the Education Department’s gender inclusion guidelines.