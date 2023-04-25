2023 NFL draft: 12 veterans who could be dealt over draft weekend

In the NFL, draft week is a time the place veterans are regularly traded. The upcoming draft in 2023 will be no exception as groups glance to obtain the avid gamers they want to bolster their ranks. Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the (*12*) podcast imagine that 12 NFL veterans are prone to be traded over draft weekend. They supply detailed research and possible repayment for each and every participant together with their ideas at the group scenario.

The NFL draft begins off with the primary spherical actions on Thursday night time. It’s commonplace for groups to seem to transport up within the draft to concentrate on a particular participant or sell off wage to get extra choices to assist beef up the roster. Marino and Crabbs’ podcast includes a deep dive into the possibilities of those 12 avid gamers, and there may be a number of research and possible business eventualities to stay enthusiasts engaged.

1. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

4. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (Editor’s notice, a reported deal used to be finalized to ship Rodgers to the Jets after publishing)

5. Jonah Williams, OL, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Budda Baker, CB, Arizona Cardinals

11. Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills

12. Montez Sweat, DE, Washington Commanders