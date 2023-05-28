Eloy Jiménez injury update: White Sox slugger rejoins lineup Sunday for first time since appendectomy

The Chicago White Sox have welcomed Eloy Jiménez again into their lineup after activating the designated hitter from the injured checklist on Sunday. In a corresponding transfer, the workforce has optioned veteran outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A. Jiménez, 26, hadn’t performed since May fifth after having an appendectomy. The White Sox had first of all estimated that Jiménez would leave out 4 to 6 weeks of playtime, however he has returned to the lineup in simply over 3 weeks.

Before his surgical treatment, Jiménez had performed 25 video games for the White Sox this season, hitting .258/.321/.423 (103 OPS+) with 4 house runs and 15 runs batted in over 106 plate appearances, all less than his same old stage of manufacturing. Jiménez has a profession slash line of .276/.327/.504 (123 OPS+), with a median of 18 house runs and 53 runs batted in in keeping with 12 months. He will now rejoin a White Sox workforce that has a 22-32 file at the 12 months and is recently situated in fourth position within the American League Central, six video games in the back of the main Minnesota Twins.

Haseley, 27, was once optioned to Triple-A after 26 video games with the White Sox this season, by which he hit .222/.282/.278 (56 OPS+) with out a house runs and one stolen base. The former top-10 draft pick out by way of the Philadelphia Phillies had failed to determine himself as a normal within the primary leagues. Haseley was once firstly obtained by way of the White Sox again in March 2022 from the reliever McKinley Moore.