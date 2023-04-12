Elon Musk says he sleeps on a couch at Twitter headquarters and his dog is CEO in new wide-ranging interview

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Twitter customers polled say Elon Musk will have to step down as CEO

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC News, Elon Musk printed information about his management at Twitter – together with his mass layoffs and appointing a new “CEO” – his dog.

Musk, 51, took over the social media corporate in November, calling himself “Chief Twit,” however promised he would appoint new management. It does no longer seem that took place, however in an interview with BBC News’ James Clayton on Twitter Spaces, a livestreaming serve as of the social media website, Musk joked that he did.

“I did stand down,” he stated. “I keep telling you, I’m not the CEO of Twitter. My dog is the CEO of Twitter.” In the previous, Musk tweeted a photoshopped image of his dog, Floki, as CEO.

And whilst it will appear unconventional to many, Musk stated he sleeps at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco infrequently. “There’s a library nobody goes to on the seventh floor and there’s a couch there and sometimes I sleep there,” he stated.

This addiction is no longer new to Musk, who was once identified for snoozing at Tesla headquarters incessantly. After appearing “CBS Mornings'” Gayle King his sleep set-up at Tesla in 2018 – a bench in a convention room – a GoFundMe was once created to “buy Elon a couch.” That identical 12 months, he advised the New York Times he labored as much as 120 hours a week and infrequently takes Ambien to get to sleep.

In speaking with BBC News, Musk stated he does not sleep at Twitter 5 days a week as a result of he is not at the headquarters 5 days a week. He additionally runs Tesla and SpaceX and is probably the most richest males in the sector. Musk additionally has 9 dwelling kids, best two of whom are legally adults, with 3 ladies.

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, promoting a lot of his Tesla stocks so that you could accomplish that, which he advised BBC News he didn’t wish to must do.

After taking on, Musk promptly laid off a massive portion of Twitter’s body of workers – about 7,500 other folks – however stated it did not harm Twitter’s capability. He stated the individuals who predicted that it will stop to paintings as a result of such a lot of engineers left are obviously improper. “We’re on Twitter right now,” he stated, relating to the Twitter Spaces platform.

He claimed the mass layoffs had been “one of the hardest things” he’s needed to do. “Not fun at all. Painful,” he stated, including that Twitter now has simply 1,500 staff.

Former staff sued Musk over the terminations, with some alleging he went again on guarantees he made about his takeover and at least one announcing he didn’t obtain right kind notification of the layoffs, which violates California rules, in keeping with CBS News Bay Area.

Musk wrote brash feedback and mocked laid-off staff on Twitter, together with an worker from Iceland named Haraldur Thorleifsson, an entrepreneur whose corporate was once got via Twitter who stated he was once laid off with out caution earlier than being terminated. Thorleifsson — who makes use of a wheelchair on account of muscular dystrophy and was once named Iceland’s individual of the 12 months remaining 12 months for his philanthropic efforts, together with development wheelchair ramps around the nation — requested for readability from Musk.

Musk answered: “The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that,” Musk wrote.

He later apologized for that remark, writing: “It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful,” Musk stated.

Musk incessantly stocks tweets that some in finding debatable or outlandish and he admitted he has shot himself in the foot “with tweets multiple times.”

“I think I should not tweet after 3 a.m.,” he stated. “If you’re going to tweet something that maybe is controversial, save it as a draft then look at it the next day and see if you still want to tweet it.”

He additionally admitted the complaint he receives is taxing, including that he does not have a “stone-cold heart.”

“If you’re under constant attack and that’s getting fed to you nonstop, including through Twitter, that’s tough,” he stated of the imply tweets and complaint he’s won. He stated, then again, the comments is infrequently essential, so he does not mute his mentions, or tweets the place other folks point out his Twitter deal with.

On the subject of banning TikTok, Musk stated he does not use it however he’s heard other folks be apologetic about maximum in their time spent on the video app, which is underneath scrutiny for its privateness and information insurance policies and is being investigated via the government. “We don’t want regretted time, we want un-regretted time, where you learn things,” he stated. “I get more laughs out of Twitter than anything else and many people tell me the same thing. So that’s a good thing.”

