Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning

PHOENIX — Thanks to the pitch clock, the motion is shifting a lot sooner at Major League Baseball video games.

It additionally approach rather less time for fanatics to experience a frosty grownup beverage.

To fight that point crunch, no less than 4 teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have prolonged alcohol sales throughout the 8th inning this season. Others, just like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, nonetheless have seventh-inning cutoffs, however have not dominated out adjustments.

“Totally makes sense to me,” mentioned Tom Lienhardt, who was once sipping on a beer Tuesday night time sooner than the Brewers-Diamondbacks sport at Chase Field. “Since the games are shorter, you’ve got to adjust.”

Teams traditionally have stopped promoting alcohol after the 7th.

At least one staff, the Baltimore Orioles, already bought alcohol throughout the 8th inning, or till 3 1/2 hours after first pitch, whichever got here first.

MLB video games had been significantly shorter this season, in large part thank you to a chain of rule adjustments, specifically the brand new pitch clock. Through the primary 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the typical sport time was once down 31 mins, on the right track to be the game’s lowest since 1984.

The minor leagues performed with the pitch clock remaining season. At least one minor league common supervisor — Kevin Mahoney of the Class A Brooklyn Cyclones — mentioned there was once no dropoff in concession sales even with shorter video games.

Still, some large league teams have felt the desire to make changes.

The Rangers allowed some alcohol sales within the 8th inning remaining season, however have made that choice extra broadly to be had in 2023. The staff mentioned the transfer to be offering in-seat provider to everybody — fanatics can order on their telephones — was once completed partially in response to the pitch clock and the possibility of shorter sport instances so fanatics wouldn’t have to omit prolonged motion ready in traces at concession stands.

Brewers President of commercial operations Rick Schlesinger showed to MLB.com that their staff’s transfer to extend alcohol sales throughout the 8th was once an experiment.

“If it turns out that this is causing an issue or we feel that it might cause an issue, then we’ll revert to what we have done previously,” Schlesinger mentioned.

MLB says it does no longer keep watch over when teams promote alcohol. Most franchises have used the 7th inning as a cutoff, no less than partially to keep away from overserving shoppers who may just then get of their automobiles and force house.

But in truth, maximum teams already had spaces across the ballpark the place fanatics may just get alcohol after the 7th, although the concession stands stopped serving. Many parks are attached to eating places or have VIP spaces the place the booze nonetheless flows.

“If it cuts off sales in the seventh inning, the eighth inning or the ninth inning, that really doesn’t affect our stance because regardless, we just don’t want people to drink alcohol and then drive home from the game,” mentioned Erin Payton, Regional Executive Director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

