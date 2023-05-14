





The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to alleged tampering with government records. Randy Lynn Nance, a 47-year-old former operations supervisor for American Medical Response (AMR), has been charged with tampering with a government report, a state prison prison. Police say that Nance, who were hired with AMR since December 2015 sooner than resigning within the fall of 2022, made false entries and alterations to information in a government report whilst operating for the EMS corporate in Ellis County.

The investigation into Nance started after suspicious task was once spotted in compliance reviews submitted to Ellis County and the towns of Waxahachie, Red Oak, and Ennis. Police completed a seek warrant at Nance's position of employment and seized his paintings pc. A pc forensics exam exposed proof of Nance's alleged wrongdoing.

Nance has been booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie and was once issued a $5,000 bond at arraignment.