NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers

NEW YORK (AP) — The ancient Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan shuttered 3 years in the past, however it’ll quickly be bustling once more — reopening to accommodate an expected inflow of asylum seekers simply as different New York City hotels are being transformed to emergency shelters.
Mayor Eric Adams introduced Saturday that town will use the Roosevelt to sooner or later supply as many as 1,000 rooms for migrants who’re anticipated to arrive in coming weeks as a result of the expiration of pandemic-era laws, identified jointly as Title 42, that had allowed federal officers to flip away asylum seekers from the U.S. border with Mexico.
- Advertisement -